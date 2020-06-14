Latest Politics

I’ll declare my next move after meeting with Buhari -Obaseki

June 14, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki on Sunday said he would make his next move public after consulting with his supporters and meeting President Muhammadu Buhari.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, June 11 announced that its screening committee for the Edo State governorship election primary had disqualified Obaseki.

The party said he was disqualified over discrepancies in his school certificate and other results.

However, the governor in a tweet on his Twitter handle, @GovernorObaseki, on Sunday wrote:

“I appreciate the sustained show of solidarity, support and goodwill from Edo people and Nigerians in the face of injustice by the @OfficialAPCNg screening committee.

“I will be making my next move known after I complete consultations with my supporters and meet with @MBuhari.”

