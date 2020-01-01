I’ll not be available for future elections, Buhari says in New Year letter to Nigerians. Does he have a choice?

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he would not be available to stand for the 2023 presidential elections, saying he would be standing down in 2023.

According to the President, who made the declaration in a New Year letter to Nigerians, he would not also be available for future elections in the country.

Buhari, who started his second tenure in office on May 29, 2019, however said he would ensure that the electoral process is strengthened both in Nigeria and across the region, where several ECOWAS members go to the polls this year.

Read also: WIKE TO DICKSON: I have no anti-ijaw agenda; I’ll continue to defend Rivers State

In the message titled: “A Letter from the President at New Year” and personally signed by him, President Buhari said fighting corruption, improving the economy and combating insecurity would remain the planks of his administration in the new year.

He said: “I will be standing down in 2023 and will not be available in any future elections. But I am determined to help strengthen the electoral process both in Nigeria and across the region, where several ECOWAS members go to the polls this year.”

The President said the Federal Government would complete 47 road projects including roads leading to ports and many bridges this year.

Join the conversation

Opinions