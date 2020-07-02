I’m not a member of newly formed political group by Ezekwesili, Falana, others —Agbakoba

A Lagos-based lawyer, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) has distanced himself from the newly formed political group, National Consultative Front (NCF).

Some prominent Nigerians, including a renowned human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), and a former Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili, formed the new political group ahead of the 2023 election.

In a communiqué announcing the birth of the new political movement, which was reported in different media platforms on Wednesday, July 1, Agbakoba’s name was mentioned as part of about 30 prominent Nigerians that formed the NCF.

However, in a statement Agbakoba signed and made available to Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday through his media aide, Niyi Odunmorayo, he denied being part of the group.

He said, “My attention has been drawn to a widely circulated story that I am part of a new political movement known as the National Consultative Front.

“Without prejudice to the need for such a political movement, I want to place it on record that I was not consulted and so I am not part of the National Consultative Front.”

Among other things, NCF had listed its objectives to include mobilising Nigerians for a popular mass action towards political and constitutional reforms that would benefit the country and its citizens.

