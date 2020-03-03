I’m on self-isolation, not quarantined for coronavirus – NCDC chief

The Director-General of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekewazu, on Tuesday, dismissed reports that he is being quarantined for coronavirus.

Ihekweazu told journalists he was on self- isolation and working from home.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, had told the Senate that the NCDC boss was being quarantined for the virus.

The minister said: “Chikwe had gone to China and come back and has done the test. It is negative, but we have insisted that he must undergo the 14-day of quarantine which is why he is not here today.

“He is not allowed to come out until after 14 days, because if you make rules, you must also obey them, which is to set example for Nigerians that the head of NCDC is self-quarantined as we speak. He’s very well but he has to follow the rules.”

However, the NCDC chief admitted he was part of a World Health Organisation (WHO) delegation that visited China recently.

He said: “I was not quarantined. I was part of the delegation of the DG of the WHO to China for research and I have since returned. I am not being quarantined.”

“I am well and have continued my duties from home since my return from China as part of the WHO-China Mission on #COVID19

“The rumour that I am sick or in quarantine is obviously false.

“I look forward to returning to the office after 14 days of self-isolation.”

