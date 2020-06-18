Latest Politics

Immigration accuses politicians of preventing arrest of illegal settlers

June 18, 2020
The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has directly accused politicians and other unnamed individuals of preventing arrest of illegal immigrants who are seeking refuge in the country.

The claim was made on Wednesday by the Controller of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja Command, Sadat Hassan, while speaking with members of the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora who visited the airport.

“Such people always called the command to stop men of the NIS from arresting illegal immigrants,” Hassan said.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, Tolulope Fadipe, also used the medium to call on the Lebanese Government to stop victimization of Nigerians in their country.

He noted that a Nigerian, Temitope Olamide and others were reportedly maltreated by their Lebanese employers.

“We, Nigerians, are really concerned about Temitope because in the recent past, two other Nigerian women have died in mysterious circumstances,” Fadipe said.

This came days after the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said that his ministry had taken several steps to improve the immigration system in the country.

Aregbesola, who disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the fourth virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) had commenced implementation of the Border Management Strategy (BMS).

