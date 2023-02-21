INEC creates 61 polling centres for IDPs in Zamfara

Ahead of Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has created 61 new polling centres for Internally Displace Persons (IDPs) in Zamfara State.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Saidu Ahmad, who disclosed this at a meeting with stakeholders in Gusau on Tuesday, said the commission created the new centres so as to ensure an all-inclusive elections.

READ ALSO: HURIWA blames failure of Buhari’s govt for IDPs

He said the new centres would affect 606 polling units and 72 wards in the state.

The REC added that five of the 61 new voting centres would be in Anka Local Government Area, seven in Bakura while Birninmagaji and Bukkuyum LGAs will have five and three respectively.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now