INEC creates 61 polling centres for IDPs in Zamfara
Ahead of Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has created 61 new polling centres for Internally Displace Persons (IDPs) in Zamfara State.
The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Saidu Ahmad, who disclosed this at a meeting with stakeholders in Gusau on Tuesday, said the commission created the new centres so as to ensure an all-inclusive elections.
He said the new centres would affect 606 polling units and 72 wards in the state.
The REC added that five of the 61 new voting centres would be in Anka Local Government Area, seven in Bakura while Birninmagaji and Bukkuyum LGAs will have five and three respectively.
