News
INEC receives last consignment of BVAS 52 days to 2023 elections
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has taken delivery of its last consignment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines for this year’s general elections.
The presidential and National Assembly elections will take place on February 25 while the governorship and state House of Assembly elections will be held two weeks later.
The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday, said the commission’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, National Commissioners and senior officials took delivery of the machines on Tuesday in Abuja.
He added that officials of the Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company and airport security officials were on hand at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to receive the INEC team.
Okoye said: “To facilitate the smooth delivery of the machines, the Commission created four airport hubs in Abuja, Kano, Lagos, and Port Harcourt.
“Over the last four months, several flights delivered the BVAS to the designated airports for movement to states of the federation ahead of the 2023 elections.
“With the arrival of the last consignment in Abuja on Tuesday, INEC had now taken delivery of the required number of BVAS machines for all polling units in the country.
“The consignment included extra machines that will become handy in the event of an emergency.”
