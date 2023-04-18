INEC writes IGP, SGF for arrest, prosecution of Adamawa REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) has called for the arrest and prosecution of Hudu Yunusa Ari, its Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for Adamawa State.

The electoral umpire made the call in a letter on Tuesday addressed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha.

The electoral umpire also resolved to write Mustapha to acquaint President Muhammadu Buhari with the activities of the REC and possibly review his appointment.

INEC arrived at these decisions after its meeting on Tuesday in Abuja, adding that the collation process of the Adamawa governorship election will resume at a time to be determined by the Returning Officer for the state.

The Commission said in a statement after the meeting: “At its meeting today, 18th April 2023, the Commission discussed matters arising from the Adamawa Governorship election and decided to:

“Write to the Inspector-General of Police for the immediate investigation and possible prosecution of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari.

“Request the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to draw the attention of the appointing authority to the unwholesome behaviour of the REC for further action.

“The collation process shall resume at a time to be determined by the Returning Officer”, the commission stated.

