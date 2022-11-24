Insecurity: Buhari demands greater cooperation among West African nations

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday called greater cooperation among neighbouring countries with Nigeria to better combat threats across West Africa and the Sahel.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated this at the launch of the French version of his biography, Muhammadu Buhari: ”The Challenges of Leadership in Nigeria,” in Niamey, Niger Republic.

The book launch was attended by the Niger Republic President, Mohamed Bazoum, his Guinea Bissau counterpart, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, and the Chadian President, Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.

Former President of the Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou also witnessed the launch of the book.

The Nigerian leader had earlier inaugurated a 3.8kilometers and 160m wide Boulevard named after him by the Government of Niger Republic.

Buhari said: ‘‘My remarks will not be complete if I did not mention the escalating volatilities and multiplicity of threats across our region of West Africa and the Sahel.

‘‘The ever-evolving nature of the threats we face underlines the need for enhanced coordination.

”There is no doubt that we have made incremental progress in our collective fight against terrorism and other trans-border crimes.

‘‘However, a lot remains to be done, especially in the face of renewed efforts by violent extremist groups to expand their operations and footholds in West Africa.”

The president stressed that success in the fight against terrorism and trans-border crimes in the region was achievable.

He, therefore, reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to bilateral as well as multilateral initiatives, with neighbouring partners such as Niger, Chad, and Cameroun, toward realising the objective.

