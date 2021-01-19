INSECURITY: Ekiti govt earmarks N550m for procurement of drones

The Ekiti State government has set aside the sum of N550 million for procurement of drones to boost security in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Femi Ajayi, who disclosed this to journalists in Ado Ekiti, said the drones would help the security agents to identify hideouts of criminals and combat security challenges in the state.

He also provided a detailed analysis of the 2021 budget, saying the budget was a 17 percent increase on the 2020 revised budget of N91billion.

According to him, the Ekiti State government earmarked N58billion for recurrent expenditure and N51billion for capital expenditure in the budget.

The commissioner said: “The state government will focus on the completion of critical capital projects in Ekiti with N18billion budgeted for personnel cost, which include the payment of consequential adjustments as agreed for the new minimum wage.

“The government is committed to instituting measures aimed at improving revenue generation in Ekiti by harnessing huge revenue potentials and opportunities in the informal sector to enhance the economic growth of the state.

“To this end, the present administration has proposed the sum of N109,666,376,722.61 only indicating an increase of 17 percent over and above the sum of N91,128,996,482.01 projected as revenue from all sources in the 2020 revised budget.”

