INSECURITY: Timi Frank urges all zones to consider means to secure their people, lauds Adeboye

A former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has called on the leaders of the six geopolitical zones in the country to consider means of securing lives and properties of their people.

Frank, who said people should not rely on Buhari on security, also lauded the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, for leading a ‘prayer walk’ against current security situation in Nigeria on Sunday.

The political activist stated this in a statement he released in Abuja on Monday, adding that the call for the sack of the security chiefs may never yield results because “the powers that be are directly benefiting from the corruption in the military.”

He said the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) should try and mobilise more Christian leaders to join the likes of Pastor Adeboye on the streets because “one off protest is not enough.”

He also praised Sheik Gumi, a Muslim cleric for his comment on the alleged cluelessness of the APC,

Frank said, “Nigerians must forget religious sentiments at this period. Muslim and Christian leaders need to come together and speak out loudly because it is only in the atmosphere of peace that anybody can practice his or her religious faith.”

He equally urged traditional rulers to join Christian and Muslim leaders to “tell the failed federal government led by Buhari to step aside if the administration cannot protect the people any longer.”

He regretted that not minding the trillions of Naira said to have been expended on the military by the Buhari’s government, “the dreaded Boko Haram is still more vicious and appearing to be outwitting the Nigerian military.

“The Service Chiefs and the APC’s government will be questioned by the International Criminal Court (ICC) one day to give account of how these monies were mismanaged while Nigerians died avoidable deaths and untold hardship,” he said.

On the way forward for the security problem, he said, “I call on my South-south leaders, South-east leaders, North-central, North-east and North-west governors to urgently consider what they can do to protect the lives and property of their people and not rely on the central government anymore.”

Further commenting on recent U.S. visa ban on Nigerians, the Bayelsa State-born activist said:

“I have to make it clear that Donald Trump’s administration does not hate Nigerians but it hates injustice, human rights abuse, non-adherence to the rule of law, lack of freedom of speech and all manners of impunity and corruption under the General Buhari-led government.”

