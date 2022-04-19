‘Interim govt arrangement an open invitation to anarchy,’ Uzodinma tells Afe Babalola

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Tuesday rejected the call by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Afe Babalola, for an installation of an interim national government to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Babalola had in a chat with journalists on Monday in Ado Ekiti called for the ING to be in place for at least six months to chart a new course for the country.

He also demanded the suspension of the 2023 general elections until Nigeria has a new constitution with the provision for part-time legislators and non-executive President.

But in a chat with State House correspondents after a meeting with President Buhari in Abuja, the governor described the ING arrangement as an invitation to anarchy.

He said the Nigerian constitution did not make provision for an interim government.

Uzodinma said: “By May 29, if there is no elected government, our constitution has not provided for an interregnum. There shouldn’t be a gap, otherwise, you are creating room for anarchy.

“What will be the process of selecting the interim government because, after May 29, the President may not have constitutional powers to function as a President anymore? So, I don’t think we will decide to abandon our constitution.

“The constitution is like a bible. For some of us who are Christians, the bible is the manager of our faith. So, the constitution should be the instrument guiding our actions as a country.

“If you think there is an opinion that is worthy to be canvassed superior to what is in the Nigerian constitution, such opinion should be taken to the National Assembly and they will through due process amend our constitution to factor in such an opinion.”

