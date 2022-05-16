Investors lose N83.2bn as Transcorp, Jaiz Bank drag Nigeria’s capital market down

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N83.2 billion at the close of trading on Monday.

Due to sell-off in many of the entities at the capital market, the equity capitalisation crashed by -0.29% to close at N28.54 trillion, down from N28.62 trillion posted on Friday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dropped 154.37 basis points to settle at 52,944.09 compared to 53,098.46 recorded last week.

Investors traded 374.18 million shares worth N4.96 billion in 6,854 deals on Monday.

This surpassed 303.48 million shares valued at N3.57 billion which exchanged hands in 7,019 deals last Friday.

McNichols led the gainers with N0.13kobo to rise from N1.34kobo to N1.47kobo per share.

NNFM’s share was up by N0.95kobo to move from N9.95kobo to N10.90kobo per share.

Transcorp’s share rose by N0.11kobo to move from N1.29kobo to N1.40kobo per share.

Wapic gained 7.14 percent in share price to end trading with N0.45kobo from N0.42kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share was up by 7.02 percent to rise from N0.57 kobo to N0.61kobo per share.

Champion Breweries topped the losers’ table after losing N0.43kobo to drop from N4.37kobo to N3.94kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Investors make N556.9bn as Nigeria’s stock market hits third milestone in less than one month

GlaxoSmithKline share dropped by N0.75kobo to end trading at N7.15kobo from N7.90kobo per share.

International Breweries share price was down by N0.80kobo to end trading with N8 from N8.80kobo per share.

Neimeth’s share depreciated by N0.16kobo to slip from N1.92kobo to N1.76kobo per share.

Wapco lost N2.60kobo to drop from N31.40kobo to N28.80kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 88.58 million shares valued at N118.99 million.

Jaiz Bank followed with 87.41 million shares valued at N77.85 million.

AccessCorp traded 28.75 million shares worth N278.56 million.

International Breweries sold 16.21 million shares worth N130.23 million, while Ikeja Hotel traded 11.37 million valued at N12.62 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now