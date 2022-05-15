IPOB announces new dates for sit-at-home ahead of Kanu’s trial

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday announced new dates for the sit-at-home order across the South-East.

In a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB said the sit-at-home would be observed in the region on May 18 and 26 in solidarity with its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is due in court on those dates.

Kanu is standing trial for alleged treasonable felony at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The statement read: “To this end therefore the only sit-at-home order emanating and announced by IPOB leadership are the 18th and 26th of May, 2022 being the dates our leader, Mazi Nnamdi KANU will appear in court.

“The IPOB leadership is very strategic in its actions and directives to the Biafran people knowing fully well that our enemies are desperate to scuttle this heaven-ordained freedom movement.

“The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU has been drawn to a purported voice note ordering Biafrans and residents of Biafraland to sit at home on a date other than May 18th. This is the handwork of Nigeria paid agents and should be ignored.

“IPOB is not a faceless movement and does not announce its activities through voice messages. Biafrans must be very much on alert because the Nigerian government working through its security agencies the DSS and the BBC is trying so hard to create confusion in our land in its attempt to set Biafrans against themselves and scuttle our struggle for liberation.

“But we assure them that Biafrans know their plans and will not fall for their evil agenda.”

