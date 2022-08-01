IPOB bans ‘Abuja-based’ Igbo politicians from South-East until Kanu is released

Proscribed Igbo separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has banned Igbo politicians who are based in Abuja not to think of coming to the South-East until its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is released.

The Biafran agitation group, in a statement on Monday, warned the politicians that their safety would not be guaranteed if they returned home with Kanu still in detention.

In the statement issued by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group urged the politicians to use their influence and position to make sure Kanu is released or they should forget coming home.

“Abuja-based Igbo politicians should not think of coming to the South-East as long as Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is still in detention.

“They must do all they could to ensure that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is back here in the East with them because Abuja is no more safe again. The land of Biafra and our ancestors will not spare them if they return to the South-East without Mazi Nnamdi Kanu being released unconditionally from the DSS custody.

“As there is fire on the mountain and Abuja is being encircled by terrorists, we advise Biafra politicians in Abuja never to think of returning to South East Region without coming back with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“We have warned our people severally to understand that Fulani people have prepared to take over Nigeria and forcefully Islamise the country, they never listened.

“All Eastern politicians, businessmen and women, traditional rulers, Senators and members of the House of Representatives, religious men and women including governors must ensure the urgent release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as ordered by United Nations otherwise the land will not contain us and them.

“But if you people fail to heed to this peaceful advise, we shall also never heed to your plea when the jungle matures. Our people and Nigeria should understand that the peace of Nigeria and especially that of East lies with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” the IPOB statement stated.

