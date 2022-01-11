Politics
IPOB denies enforcement of sit-at-home in South-East
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Tuesday denied the enforcement of the sit-at-home order in the South-East.
In a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB urged the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the culprits behind the Monday shooting in the state.
The group blamed politicians for the recurring mayhem in the South-East.
The statement read: “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to the senseless shooting in Enugu State on Monday, by hoodlums and cultists recruited and sponsored by some evil politicians in the state who derive joy in spilling blood of their fellow citizens.
“We have severally explained that IPOB has not authorized anybody to enforce Monday sit-at-home which has been suspended since September 19, 2021. Anybody unleashing sorrow on innocent citizens under the guise of enforcing a sit-at-home order is a criminal and does not deserve pity.
READ ALSO: IPOB clarifies ban on cattle in South-East
“Now, we want to inform our people to stand firm in the fight for their liberty. IPOB did not ask anybody to enforce a sit-At-Home of any kind. Henceforth, ESN operatives will come from the bushes and forests and go after these criminals unleashing mayhem on innocent people and visitors to Biafra land in the name of enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home order.
“We also ask Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to also deal decisively with any hoodlum using Monday sit-at-home to torture innocent citizens/residents of the state. No genuine member of IPOB or ESN operative is involved in any enforcement of Monday sit-at-home order.
“We equally call on our people and members of the public to skin alive, anyone caught inflicting sorrow on the people in the name of enforcing a non-existent Monday sit-at-home order.”
