IPOB distances self from Simon Ekpa’s planned 5-day sit-at-home in South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has disowned the video circulating in the social media ordering a five-day sit-at-home through out Biafra land beginning from December 9 to December 14, 2022.

The movement also dismissed the claim that it would boycott the 2023 elections in the region as untrue.

Ekpa, Nnamdi Kanu’s self-acclaimed disciple, based in Finland, had in a video said the sit-at-home would serve as a protest in the South East against the general elections next year.

However, in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, on Tuesday, IPOB distanced itself from the call.

The statement read: “The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu wish to state unequivocally to the people of Biafra, friends of Biafra, and lovers of Biafra freedom that IPOB leadership did not issue any sit-at-home order on 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th or 14th of December 2022.

“IPOB never issued any sit-at-home order on these days mentioned above because we are not miscreants, senseless, or jobless people.

Read also:IPOB disowns Simon Ekpa’s ‘Biafran Government In Exile’

“Every Biafran and resident in Biafra Land should ignore such order from untrained and brainless individuals whose agenda is to make Biafra agitation unattractive to our people. Every Biafran must go to their normal business on those days.

“IPOB who is concerned about our people cannot issue such brainless uncaring 5-day consecutive sit-at-home order to suffer our people during this critical time of the year when people are trying to make up in their businesses for the year.

“Their agenda is to create insecurity and unnecessary hardships to make our people jettison Biafra’s freedom. How wicked!

“Again, everyone has his or her right to go and collect his or her PVC from their polling and registration centres without molestations. IPOB never boycott elections and has nothing to do with Nigerian elections.

“Our people should be prepared and ready to confront any fool who dares to enforce such wicked sit-at-home. Moreso, ESN operatives and IPOB volunteers will be out on these dates to protect our people and the markets.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now