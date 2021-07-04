IPOB orders members to shun Kenyan airline, products over alleged govt’s betrayal of Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has directed its members to stop patronizing Kenyan Airways or the country’s products.

The IPOB Head of membership and mobilisation in Australia, Kennedy Ochi, gave the directive in a statement on Sunday.

The directive followed a claim by the group and family of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, on his arrest by security agents last Sunday.

Kanu’s younger brother, Kingsley, had said last week that the IPOB leader was arrested by security agents in Kenya, a claim that was corroborated by the group.

However, the Kenyan government had denied any involvement in the activist’s arrest.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb. Dr. Wilfred Machage, said his country does not want to be dragged into the country’s internal affairs.

He said the claim was fictional, imaginary, and deliberately concocted to fuel antagonistic feelings among a certain section of the Nigerian people.

The separatist leader was arraigned by the Federal Government on an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism, and illegal possession of firearms at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Justice Binta Nyako adjourned the case till July 6 and ordered that Kanu be remanded at the Department of State Services (DSS) custody in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, set up Nnamdi Kanu —IPOB

The statement read: “Our leader was arrested, repatriated back to a country he does not possess its passport.

“It is our wish to notify the public that President Kenyatta Uhuru of Kenya has a question to answer on the role he played in the abduction of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. He betrayed our leader and must be held fully accountable for his atrocities.

“This is pure man’s inhumanity to man and he will tell all Biafrans how much he was paid to partake in this devilish act.

“We, IPOB in Australia, support the leadership of IPOB worldwide and our able Directorate of States, Chika Edoziem, and the head of our Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, to categorically state that all IPOB members both home and abroad should boycott travelling with Kenya Airways, stop patronising any product made in Kenya and all businesses dealing with Kenyans, following their country’s betrayal. The battle line is drawn.

“Our question to the Nigeria government is will the abduction of our leader solve the continuous marginalisation of south easterners from the current political structure in Nigeria?”

