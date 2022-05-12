IPOB vows to wage war against thugs in Abia

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to wage war against sponsored thugs and hoodlums terrorizing the South-Eastern region of the country.

Security agencies and governments have routinely blamed recurrent killings of innocent people in the region on IPOB.

However, the group has denied being involved in the criminal activities perpetrated in the region, adding that it was not complicit in the horrible killings and chaos.

In a statement made available to journalists by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful on Thursday, the IPOB said it remains a peaceful movement impervious to heinous acts, alleging that some sponsored thugs were responsible for the mayhem in the South-East.

The statement read: “We believe it is time we exposed those sponsoring criminals in Abia State. IPOB cannot attack or kill anybody because it is not our mandate; claiming you are IPOB will destroy you if you don’t change and leave your evil doings. We want the people to provide accurate information about those cultists, hoodlums and dissidents operating in their area for immediate action.

“We enjoin people to be very discreet and watchful in doing this because high profile individuals in the state sponsor these cultists in their desire to demonise IPOB and ESN.

“Anybody associating with these criminals must inform them that IPOB is coming to visit them and their evil sponsors, so they should be prepared for what is coming.

“IPOB is a peaceful movement seeking freedom through internationally recognised civil disobedience and cannot allow cultists and political thugs to continue to terrorise innocent citizens in the Biafra territory in other to discredit our heaven-ordained struggle for freedom and liberty.”

