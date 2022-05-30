IPOB warns of ‘hidden conspiracy’ to cede Imo communities to Rivers

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday, warned Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and his counterpart in Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, about a “hidden” conspiracy to hand over several areas in Imo State to Rivers.

The group said that Wike used a “crooked financial inducement” to relinquish towns in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area in Imo to Rivers in an “illegal undocumented deal.”

IPOB‘s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, issued a statement warning of “catastrophic consequences and futuristic destructive impacts” if the development is allowed to proceed.

The group also warned the affected Imo villages not to be lured by the financial incentives that would come with such a concession, adding that they would regret it later.

It listed some of the affected communities to include the Umuapu community, Aware community, Ihe community, Obeti community, and Asa community.

The statement partly read, “Following an illegal undocumented treaty to cede communities of Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area from Imo State to Rivers State via a crooked financial inducement by current Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, we wish to warn that such project be called to a halt to avert inevitable consequences.

“We suggest to the communities that fall into this deceptive venture masterminded by Wike to retrace their steps considering that this singular act could attract futuristic destructive effects.

“IPOB was intimated with the information regarding Governor Wike’s plan which includes conditional future promises and having gone through these moves, realised that Wike will abandon them in future because governor Wike cannot be in charge of Rivers State beyond his tenor as a current Governor.”

The secessionist group added, “It is a known fact that Imo State government failed in their obligations as it concerns the predicaments they are facing in that area but they must forget Wike with his offer. Wike’s deceptive offer would harm them and their children in the future as such may not be sustainable by successive governments Moreover, Biafra restoration approaches hastily.

“IPOB is advising them to retrace their steps and watch what God Almighty has in stock for them, changing God Almighty’s plans for children will harm the communities in the future, for God to have placed you where you are today does not mean that he has abandoned you.

“This is a call for Nyesom Wike with his slave-master mentality which is targeted at the natural resources and never for the love for a fellow human. With the same opportunity, we call on Hope Uzodinma, the Governor Of Imo State, to look into the welfare of these communities and those already ceded to Rivers State be returned to Ohaji Egbema LGA of Imo State as such would foster harmony.”

