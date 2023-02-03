Islamic group wants security agencies investigated over killing of herders in Nasarawa airstrikes

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has called on the Nigerian government to investigate all its security agencies, especially the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), over the recent airstrikes in Doma LGA of Nasarawa State in which 40 herders were killed.

JNI, in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Dr Khalid Abubakar Aliyu on Thursday, also charged the government to go beyond condemnation and fish out the perpetrators.

The Islamic group noted that the incident was a calculated attempt to instill fear among farmers and herders and to jeopardise the efforts of mutual harmony built by stakeholders in the state.

It also condemned the possession of arms and light weapons by criminals across the country, adding, that the development might completely jeopardize law and order in the country.

While urging the government to spare no effort to immediately provide support to all the affected communities, JNI charged Muslim ummah on prayers to end the killings in the country.

The statement reads in part: “We call on the government to identify with victims and places of attacks by commiserating with the people; it is better late than never. Convey a national broadcast after the visit to dissuade reprisals. Clearly, people are angered over many recent happenings affecting innocent defenseless people and the government needs to act fast.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria should pay compensation (diyya) to the bereaved families for equity, justice and foreclosing any possibility of vengeance or reprisal.

“Prosecute officials that are found wanting in the discharge of their assignment(s) so as to serve as a deterrent to other nonchalant officials; collaborate with relevant security agencies with a timeline to bringing an end, and/or at least avert all security threats bedevilling the country and also mop up small arms and light weapons in the hands of criminals or else Nigeria will continue to witness the rise in arms proliferation for self-defence among citizens since the government is seemingly not so disposed to doing so.”

