Israel PM Netanyahu to face trial for alleged corruption

The Jerusalem District Court on Tuesday picked March 17 for hearing in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s alleged corruption trial.

The Israeli PM has been indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Netanyahu was accused of rewarding positive press coverages with political favours and helped wealthy businesses in return for gifts.

However, while the prime minister will not be required to resign following his indictment, with all the parliamentary electoral processes slated for March 2 going ahead as scheduled.

