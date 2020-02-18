UCL: Liverpool beaten at Atletico Madrid as Dortmund overcome PSG

English Premier League leaders, Liverpool fell to a slim defeat in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

The current champions were beaten 1-0 by the Spanish giants through a fourth-minute goal by Saul Niguez.

In search for an equaliser, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp replaced Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah with Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain but neither made an impact.

The Reds were limited to just two clear chances as Atletico held on to secure the aggregate lead going into the second leg at Anfield.

The return leg is on Wednesday, March 11.

In another Champions League last-16 game played concurrently, French giants Paris Saint-Germain lost 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

After a goalless first half, Erling Braut Haaland opened the scoring on 69 minutes but Neymar bagged an equaliser about five minutes after.

Haaland scored yet again in the 77th minute to give Dortmund the advantage goingninto the second leg

