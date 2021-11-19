ISWAP suffers heavy casualties as troops kill 11, dislodge terrorists from Damboa Town

It was a bad day for terrorists of the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) as 11 of their fighters were killed, with many others sustaining several degrees of injuries in a confrontation with Nigerian troops in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, early on Friday.

The terrorists had reportedly invaded the town and were trying to take over some strategic locations before they met resistance from the Nigerian troops who succeeded in neutralising 11 of the insurgents while many others managed to escape with injuries.

A senior military officer who confirned the development to Ripples Nigeria said that soldiers were on the trail of the fleeing terrorists while also ensuring that the remnants were dislodged from wherever they may by hiding.

In a statement shortly after taking over the town, Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Abdulwahab Eyitayo, said a number of the terrorists on 10 gun-trucks and one phantom MRAP attempted to attack Damboa Super Camp of the Nigerian Army.

According to Eyitayo, as the “insurgents approached the town, our gallant troops swiftly repelled the attack and forced the terrorists to withdraw in disarray through Sandia village.”

The Acting GOC added that “total normalcy has been restored in the town, as people are going about their normal activities, while exploitation was still ongoing by the Air Task Force to mop up the fleeing terrorists.”

“After the ground troops shelled the convoy of the insurgents, jets from the Nigerian Airforce flew in to provide air cover.

“With the intense military offensive, the terrorists withdrew in disarray towards Sandia village while air component of the Operation Hasin Kai scan the general area of responsibility.

“The terrorists attempted to advance into the town through Sabon Gari. They earlier had attempted to attack the town from Mandara Garau but quickly escaped after they sighted the air force jet in the air.

“They later went and regrouped but were repelled again while attempting to approach a military formation,” Eyitayo said.

