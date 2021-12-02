ISWAP terrorists reportedly abduct 15 commuters in Borno State in latest attack

Terrorists allied to the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) on Thursday reportedly abducted no fewer than 15 persons in Borno State.

This was contained in a report issued by Daily Trust with a security outfit confirming that the incident occurred in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The source said the insurgents struck near Gumsuri village in Damboa.

He said they waylaid motorists and forcefully took them into Sambisa forest, with some staff of International Non-Governmental Organisations are among the victims.

The victims said to be mostly young people, had reportedly left Damboa town while heading for Adamawa, on Wednesday.

The insurgents, who mounted a checkpoint, were reportedly dressed in military camouflage.

“It is unfortunate that the insurgents continue their nefarious activities on the fringe of Sambisa forests, we have received reports that ISWAP kidnapped at least 15 persons (passengers) near Gumsuri village while allowing two others to go.

“They are desperate to recruit more people into their criminal activities. They deceived people because they dressed in military attire. It is sad and shocking.” the source said.

The incident happened just after an earlier abduction of staff of the Borno State Ministry of Work, who were supervising the construction of about 45-kilometre Chibok-Damboa road.

