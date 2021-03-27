Iwobi out of Nigeria squad for Benin duel after testing positive for COVID-19 | Ripples Nigeria

Alex Iwobi will not be participating in the game between the Super Eagles and Benin Republic in Porto-Novo on Saturday.

The Everton star has been ruled out of the clash after he reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Players and officials of the Gernit Rohr team took Covid-19 test on their arrival at Cotonou from Lagos on Friday, with the winger’s test returning positive.

The Squirrels of Benin Republic will also be without Rodrigue kossi and Jacques Bessan after the duo tested positive for Covid-19.

Both Nigeria and Benin are seeking to qualify for the 2021 AFCON tournament billed for January 2022 in Cameroon.

The Eagles will scale through with a draw, while the Squirrels require a straight win against Nigeria to reach the finals.

The game will kick off by 5:00p.m.

