JAMB accredits 650 CBT centres for 2020 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said on Sunday over 650 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres have so far been accredited for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB has fixed March 14 to April 4 for the UTME while an optional mock examination for candidates is slated for February 18.

Similarly, the Board had said it would commence the sale of its registration documents from January 13 to February 17.

The Head, Media and Information for JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, told journalists in Lagos that arrangement for the commencement of the sale of the documents nationwide had been concluded.

He said: “We are set to go. Logistics have been put in place to ensure a smooth process.

“Like you may know, over 650 CBT centres have been accredited for this year’s examination and the board expects nothing short of the best practices.

“We have clearly defined the process, just like we have also put a mechanism in place that will address any challenge or challenges that may arise before, during and even after the examination.

“We also want to emphasise the fact that there is no going back on the use of the National Identification Number (NIN) for the acquisition of the registration documents by prospective candidates.”

He urged candidates for this year’s UTME and who are yet to acquire the NIN to do so in order to participate in the examination.

“My advice to the candidates ahead of the registration is to ensure that they seek advice or help from officials of the board.

“They should not involve third parties. They should always ensure too that they secure their personal data.

“They should not disclose it to anyone, not even the JAMB officials, because doing so could lead to the mutilation of their records and other implications that could affect them much later in life.

“The board also wishes to state that the sale of Direct Entry forms closes same day as the UTME forms. There will be no extension,” Benjamin declared.

