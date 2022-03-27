Connect with us

Politics

JUST IN: Abdullahi Adamu emerges APC new national chairman

The former Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Adamu, on Saturday emerged as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was confirmed as the ruling party’s chairman after a voice vote by the delegates.

Adamu, who is President Muhammadu Buhari’s preferred candidate for the position, featured prominently in the unity list which emerged at the Eagles Square, Abuja, the venue of the party national convention on Saturday evening.

The duo of Abubakar Kyari and Ema Enaukwu also emerged as the APC Deputy National Chairman for the North and South respectively.

Other newly elected members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) are:

  • Otunba Iyiola Omisore – National Secretary
  • Festus Fuanter – Deputy National Secretary
  • Muhazu Bawa Rijau – National Vice Chairman (North Central)
  • Mustapha Salihu – National Vice Chairman (North- East)
  • Salihu Lukman – National Vice Chairman (North- West).
  • Ijeoma Arodiogwu – National Vice Chairman (South- East)
  • Victor Giadom – National Vice Chairman (South- South)
  • I Kekemeke – National Vice Chairman (South-West)
  • Ahmed El-Marzuk – National Legal Adviser
  • Uguru Matthew Ofoke – National Treasurer
  • Bashir Usman Gumel – National Financial Secretary
  • Suleiman M. Argungun – National Organising Secretary

 

Opinions

