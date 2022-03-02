JUST IN: Abramovich confirms intention to sell Chelsea

Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich has confirmed that he will be selling the club amidst the raging war between his home country Russia and Ukraine.

The 55-year-old, who had loaned up to £1.5million dollar to the club, said he would not be demanding repayment of any loan as it had never been about business for him.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that Swiss Billionaire, Hansjorg Wyss, had claimed that the club was being put up for sale, after the threat of sanctions was raised in Parliament.

The Premier League side kept mum about the claim but have now released a statement on Wednesday evening, duly signed by Abramovich, confirming the rumours.

Abramovich bought the Blues in 2003 for £140m, and has successfully transformed the club.

Under his ownership, Chelsea have won the Champions League twice, both the Premier League and FA Cup five times, the Europa League twice and the League Cup three times.

They have also won the Uefa Super Cup and their first Club World Cup in history.

The full statement:

I would like to address the speculation in media over the past few days in relation to my ownership of Chelsea FC.

As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners.

The sale of the Club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club. Moreover, I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery.

Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the Club in this manner. However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the Club.

I hope that I will be able to visit Stamford Bridge one last time to say goodbye to all of you in person. It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chelsea FC and I am proud of all our joint achievements. Chelsea Football Club and its supporters will always be in my heart.

Thank you,

Roman.

