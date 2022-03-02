Liverpool, Chelsea advance to FA Cup quarter-finals

Brilliant Liverpool survived a scare and eventually defeated Norwich at Anfield on Wednesday night to reach the quarterfinals of the English FA Cup.

A brace by Takumi Minamino put the Jurgen Klopp side in command of the game before a late consolation by Lukas Rupp made the scoreline 2-1.

The Reds had lifted the Carabao Cup last Sunday after beating Chelsea on penalties in the final, and are now few victories away from clinching another Cup.

Elsewhere, Chelsea also zoomed into the quarterfinals of the competition after fighting off a scare from Championship side Luton Town.

Read Also: JUST IN: Abramovich confirms intention to sell Chelsea

The Blues, whose owner earlier in the day announced his intention to sell the club, sealed a 3-2 victory over their hosts to scale through.

Saul Niguez, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku scored for the Thomas Tuchel side as they came from behind to exceed goals from Reece Burke and Harry Cornick.

In the other FA Cup encounter played on Wednesday, Southampton reached the last eight with a 3-1 victory over Premier League rivals, West Ham.

The quarterfinal draw will be done on Thursday for the teams to discover their last-eight opponents.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now