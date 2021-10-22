Politics
JUST IN: AGF Malami echos Buhari, says Igboho’s major financier a federal lawmaker—AGF
Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has again alleged that a serving member of the National Assembly was financing the activities of a secessionist group in the country.
He stated on Friday, that a federal lawmaker was a major financier of Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, a promoter of the Yoruba nation agitations.
President Muhammadu Buhari had on October 1, during a nationwide broadcast to mark the nation’s independence anniversary also revealed that a lawmaker in the National Assembly was a major financier of secessionist groups who have wreaked havoc in the country in the past months.
READ ALSO: AGF Malami, Finance Minister insist on FIRS collecting VAT, caution states on litigations
He however, like Malami also failed to name the alleged lawmaker involved in the act.
More to come…
