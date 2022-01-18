JUST IN: APC announces date for National convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced February 26, 2022 as the date for its long awaited national convention.

The date was reportedly announced by the Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, on Tuesday.

According to Bashir Amhad, the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Buni made the announcement at the Progressives Women Congress held in Abuja.

In his address later obtained by Ripples Nigeria, Buni implore women to increase their involvement in political activities across the country.

The Governor said, “You remain the best mobilizers of support to any political party and its candidates. You have always been there in the queue on election days to determine the fate of candidates. With this, we are confident of winning the 2023 general with huge success.

“Let me assure you that the party shall not forget this gesture by supporting women and youths for their political aspirations. And to realize their political dreams. We look forward to having more women contesting in the forthcoming National Convention of the party on February 26th, 2022, and the general elections.

“Now, as we approach the convention and move closer to the next general election, l wish to remind you of your progressive role in supporting progressive-minded leaders.”

