JUST IN: APC’s Nasir Idris wins Kebbi governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Nasir Idris of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Kebbi State governorship election.

The state’s Returning Officer, Prof. Saidu Yusuf, who announced the results of the supplementary election held on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi, said Idris scored 409,225 votes to defeat his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Gen. Aminu Bands (retd), who got 360,940 votes.

The commission had last month declared the March 18 election in the state inconclusive over the difference in the margin of votes gathered by the two leading candidates.

In his acceptance speech, the governor-elect promised to run an all-inclusive government and build on the achievements of the outgoing Governor Atiku Bagudu in the state.

