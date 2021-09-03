JUST IN: Appeal Court declares Valentine Ozigbo as PDP guber candidate for Anambra poll

An Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has declared Valentine Ozigbo as the authentic candidate of the Peoplea Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

A three-man panel of justices led by the President of the Court of Appeal, Honorable Justice Monica Dongban- Mensem, made the declaration following an appeal filed by Ozigbo.

According to the ruling, Ozigbo’s appeal had merit and was allowed to stand after he challenged the judgement of the Awka High Court, which barred him from parading himself as the PDP candidate.

READ ALSO: CJN summons five Chief Judges over conflicting court orders on PDP crisis, Anambra election

It also set aside the decision of the lower court, declaring it null and void.

The appellate court also awarded the sum of N10 million in favor of Ozigbo.

Consequently, it mandated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish the names of Ozigbo and his running mate as the duly elected candidates of the PDP in the forthcoming election.

Join the conversation

Opinions