Buhari seeks Senate approval for 42 ambassadorial nominees

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Nigerian Senate to approve the confirmation of 42 ambassadorial nominees.

Among the nominees, only one of them, from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja was appointed as career ambassador, the 41 others are non-career nominees.

President Buhari equally wrote the lawmakers asking them to confirm the appointment of three nominees as commissioners in the Federal Civil Service Commission.

In yet another letter, he also demanded the Senate to approve the appointment of a federal commissioner for the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission.

