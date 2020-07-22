JUST IN: Buhari to travel to Mali Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave for Bamako, Mali, on a one-day visit on Thursday, in a bid to find a lasting solution to the current political crisis in the country.

The ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, briefed the president on his mission to the country during a meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Also at the meeting was the President of ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou.

A statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said President Buhari and some West Africa leaders led by the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, President Issoufou Mahamadou of Niger had agreed to meet in Mali to engage in further consultations towards finding a political solution to the crisis in the country.

Host President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Presidents Machy Sall (Senegal), Nana Akufo-Addo (Ghana) and Alassane Ouattara (Cote d’Ivoire) are also expected to be at the meeting.

President Buhari said: “We will ask the President of Niger, who is the Chairman of ECOWAS to brief us as a group, and we will then know the way forward.”

He also thanked ex-President Jonathan for his comprehensive briefing on the situation in Mali.

Mali has been rocked by protests against President Keita, who has spent two out of the five-year second term in office.

A resistance group, M5, is insisting on the dissolution of the Constitutional Court and the president’s resignation before peace can return to the country.

