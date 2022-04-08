JUST IN: Court dismisses 8 out 15 terrorism charges filed against IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja, on Friday, dismissed eight of the 15 terrorism and charges filed against leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

While ruling on a preliminary objection filed by the IPOB leader, Justice Nyako said, “In this instant preliminary objection application, I have read the counts and come to the conclusion that counts six, seven, eight, nine, 10, 11, 12 and 14 have not disclosed any offence against the defendant”.

Justice Nyako, cited inconsistencies and lack of diligence by the Directorate of State Services (DSS) which filed the charges on behalf of the government.

“I have read the counts and counts 6,7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 14 have not disclosed any offence against the defendant.

“‘Counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 15 show some allegations. The court shall proceed to try the defendant on those count,” Justice Nyako said in her judgement.

The charges against Kanu, who has been in the custody of the DSS since his arrest in Kenya and extradition in June, 2021, bordered on terrorism and treasonable felony.

But Kanu and his lawyers had continued to claim innocence, insisting that his only crime had been agitating for the actualization of a Biafran Republic for the people of the South East.

