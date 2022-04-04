News
TREASONABLE FELONY: Kanu asks supporters for prayers ahead of court appearance
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Monday urged his supporters to continue in their prayers ahead of the resumption of his trial for alleged treasonable felony.
The activist will appear at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday for ruling on the suit challenging the competence of the charges filed against him by the Federal Government.
In a statement issued by his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, after their meeting at the Department of State Service (DSS) custody in Abuja, Kanu expressed optimism that he would get justice on Friday.
The statement read: “Our court-ordered routine visit to our indefatigable client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was undertaken today (Monday).
“The cardinal subject forming the fulcrum of our discussion centred on our final strategy towards handling the outcome of the anticipated ruling, come Friday, on our application challenging the competence of the charge.
READ ALSO: ‘Grant Kanu a speedy trial or release him,’ Soludo tells Nigerian govt
“Our expectations within the precincts of enabling laws were noted and taken cognisance of.
“Onyendu is eminently ready for Friday’s ruling. He is firm in his disposition and strong in his conviction.
“Chukwuokike Abiama will take absolute control come April 8, 2022, and we expect justice to be manifestly seen to have been done at the end of the proceedings.
“Be assured that there will be light at the end of the tunnel. Onyendu’s freedom will happen soon. It is forward ever and backward never!
“Onyendu requested millions of his followers, supporters and Ezigbo Umuchineke to remain strong in prayers, particularly as this special day approaches. You all should remain resolute in the belief that Onyendu will emerge victorious in no distant time.
