JUST IN: EFCC reportedly rearrests internet celebrity Mompha

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arrested internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, aka Mompha, who is standing trial for alleged money laundering.

Mompha was re-arrested last Friday when he went to the commission’s office in Ikoyi, Lagos, to reclaim his items seized by the commission.

EFCC had in October last year seized five wristwatches, one Apple Air pod, one iPhone 8 mobile phone and one pair of sunglasses from the internet celebrity.

The EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, confirmed Mompha’s re-arrest to journalists on Monday.

“The fresh arrest is unconnected to the existing charges in court. It is related to internet fraud,” he said.

