JUST IN: Election Tribunal merges APM, Obi, Atiku’s petitions

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Tuesday merged the petitions of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that of the Labour Party and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission. (INEC).

The Chairman of the five-man panel of the court, Justice Haruna Tsammani, who also presented the trial schedule, read the pre-hearing report, which also included the declaration of the court’s decision to consolidate all the petitions to be heard as one.

Justice Tsammani equally announced that the hearing of the petition would commence on May 30, 2023, adding that after the adoption of written addresses on August 5, 2023, the court shall thereafter prepare for judgement.

READ ALSO:Tinubu opposes live broadcast of election tribunal proceedings, says it’s not a TV show

He made this known when the petition of the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi was called.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his party, the All Progressives Congress {APC}, had on Monday vehemently opposed the consolidation of the petitions, declaring that it was against the course of justice, as the grounds of the different petitions and the relieves being sought are different.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now