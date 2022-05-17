JUST IN: Explosion rocks Sabon Gari in Kano, many feared dead

Many people are feared dead in an explosion that rocked Sabon Gari area of Kano State in the early hours of Tuesday.

Details are still coming, and it is still unclear if the explosion was from a gas leakage or a bomb.

Three people were later confirmed dead with an unspecified number injured and trapped following the explosion that rocked a shopping complex in the Sabongari area in Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State on Tuesday morning.

An eyewitness and resident of the area, Peter Danjuma, who spoke to Ripples Nigeria shortly after the explosion, said

“Though we don’t know the details yet, but so far, three people have been confirmed dead. Others were injured while some pupils of a nearby school are still trapped,” Danjuma said.

However, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Sama’ila Dikko, who visited the scene of the explosion, debunked the suicide bombing theory, but attributed the incident to a gas cylinder explosion.

“The explosion was from a gas leakage. The seller’s shop is on the ground floor of a shopping complex which also has a school, so when the cylinder exploded, it brought down the building and the pupils got injured. There wasn’t a bomb blast,” Dikko told journalists.

Also commenting on the incident, the Kano State Commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, corroborated the CP’s statement, insisting that the incident happened at a store opposite the school along Aba Road, Sabon Gari.

Garba said though the cause of the explosion and the damage it had done is yet to be officially ascertained, investigation has since commenced to determine the cause, impact and measures to be taken, calling on the people of the state, particularly those living in the area where the incident occurred, to remain calm while government in collaboration with relevant agencies are working on the matter.

