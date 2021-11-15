Politics
JUST IN: Strike looms as ASUU gives govt 3-week ultimatum to address 2020 agreements
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday gave the Federal Government a three-week ultimatum to address the agreements reached by both parties in 2020.
The union gave the ultimatum at its National Executive Council meeting held at the University of Abuja on Monday.
The meeting was convened by ASUU to deliberate on their next line of action after the federal government reneged on the agreement signed by both parties.
ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, who briefed journalists on the matter in Abuja, said the NEC would meet at the expiration of the ultimatum on December 23 to give necessary directives to its members to resume the strike if the federal government fails to implement the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) that led to the suspension of the strike on December 5 last year.
He said: “We are giving the Federal Government a three-week ultimatum; if, after three weeks they don’t meet our demands, we will be going on strike.
“We believe we have tried enough by giving them enough time.”
He also spoke on the worsening security situation in the country and the controversial appointment of Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, as a professor.
