‘Release detained youths or face our wrath,’ IPOB tells South-East govs

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday threatened to unleash its full wrath on governors and other political leaders in the South-East if they failed to release all “Biafran youths” in detention facilities across the region.

The group gave the warning in a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful.

IPOB also condemned the arrest of innocent youths and continued killings, abductions, and destruction of properties in the region.

The statement read: “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to, once again, place the world on notice over the incessant abductions, killings, arrests and burning down of properties worth billions of Naira in Biafraland by the compromised Nigeria security agents operating in Biafra land.

“They have continued to arrest innocent Biafrans tagging them ESN and IPOB members just to hang them while the real mass murderers, the Fulani bandits, are roaming freely on the streets.

“We strongly condemn the arrest of a lady in Obowo, Imo State, whom we understand was to be wedded by December this year.

“What wickedness to keep a lady about to wed in detention for committing no crime other than being a Biafran? Can this be done to a Fulani? Yet, our political elite see no evil in this!

“We wonder if South-East governors still have any modicum of shame in them?

“How do they pride themselves as governors when the Fulani are busy clamping their youths into cells and killing others and destroying properties worth billions with impunity yet they watch idly and do nothing?

“These governors should brace up for the wrath of the people if they fail to secure the immediate release of all innocent Biafrans youths illegally detained by the hypocritical NIGERIA security agencies in their states.

Read also: S/E Govs arresting innocent citizens in guise of tackling insecurity -IPOB

“We equally condemn the several attacks in communities in Orsu, Orlu, Obowo of Imo, and Ihiala LGAs in Imo and Anambra States.”

The separatist group also urged religious and traditional leaders to call the South-East governors to order and prevail on them to release youths in detention.

“We are letting religious leaders and traditional rulers to call them to order before it gets out of hand because IPOB won’t continue to let them go scot-free unless they release those arrested in their different states.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now