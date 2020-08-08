Juventus sack Sarri as manager after Champions League exit

Serie A giants, Juventus have sacked Maurizio Sarri as manager after just one season, following the club’s exit from the Champions League.

The former Chelsea boss only served for a season at the Italian side.

Sarri was dismissed despite leading Juventus to the Serie A title two weeks ago.

The 61-year-old guided Juventus to a ninth straight Serie A title but they were knocked out of the Champions League by Lyon at the last-16 stage on Friday night.

Read Also: UCL: Man City knock out Real Madrid; Ronaldo shines but Juventus out

Juventus lost three of their last four league matches to finish only one point clear of Inter Milan in the end.

They were also beaten by Napoli in the Coppa Italia final after football in the country restarted following the coronavirus shutdown.

Juventus are two-time European Cup/Champions League winners but have not lifted the trophy since 1996.

Former banker Sarri succeeded Massimiliano Allegri in June 2019, and according to reports, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane could replace him.

Join the conversation

Opinions