Kaduna govt deploys police, army to rescue abducted monarch

The Kaduna State government has deployed a joint patrol team of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), conventional police and the Nigerian Army to rescue the abducted monarch and other victims in Kajuru local government area of the state.

Armed bandits had on Sunday abducted the monarch, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu and 10 members of his family.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, who disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna, said the command received the report on the monarch’s abduction earlier in the day.

He said: “The incident occurred about 0234hrs when armed wielding bandits in large numbers invaded Kajuru town, shot sporadically and gained access into the chief’s residence where they abducted him and 10 members of his immediate family to an unknown destination.

“Notwithstanding, the Joint patrol of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), conventional Police and the Nigerian Army attached to Kajuru LGA had been deployed to engage in search and rescue mission around the forest for a possible rescue of the victims while IGP’s Tactical units have been contacted for technical support.

“The command is saddened with this incident and it’s not relenting in ensuring lasting solution to the current upsurge of criminality in the state. Members of the public are urged to remain calm and should always support the Police and other security agencies with credible information that will enable them to curtail any possible attack on innocent citizens before it happened.”

