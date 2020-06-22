Kaduna govt dismisses report of 600 killer bandits at Zangang Hill

The Kaduna State government has dismissed speculations over alleged 600 killer bandits taking shelter at Zangang Hill.

Residents, around the Zangang Hill, had earlier informed the government of alleged activities of bandits in the location, leading to anxiety amongst community dwellers.

The government cleared the air after a combined military detachment was commissioned to carry out an extensive fighting patrol at the Zangang Hill on Sunday, June 21.

According to the security personnel, who went on the mission, the Zangang Hill, which was alleged to be housing the miscreants, was free of such elements.

While warning the community on the spread of misinformation and unverified statements, the military force assured the state government that news of the development was false.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed to press that the alleged location and other sites had been searched without any trace to authenticate the claims. According to him, the false alarm had pushed the government to patrol the area.

READ ALSO: Military kills 70 bandits in Kaduna forest

He said: “The fighting patrol stretched up to the Kagoro Hills and other suspected hideouts. Troops did not encounter any group of armed bandits throughout the extensive fighting patrols.”

He added that “…not a single bandit camp was found in the area and there is also no evidence of human activity in and around the hills.”

While reiterating its commitment to secure lives of community dwellers, the Kaduna State government appealed to the people to avoid taking the laws into their hands, saying it was as an impediment to peace.

“Contrary to the misreading of the security challenges, what stands out as a major impediment to peace has been the resort to self help and jungle justice, rather than complying with the rule of law,” the government stated in a press release.

“Citizens with credible information on any criminal activity, including banditry, are encouraged to confide their suspicions to security agencies and government for prompt action,” the statement further read.

Join the conversation

Opinions