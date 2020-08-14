Kaduna govt orders JSS 3 students to resume Monday

The Kaduna State government on Friday directed students in Junior Secondary School Three (JSS3) to return to school from Monday in preparation for their examination.

The Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for students in JSS 3 will begin on August 24.

In a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Education, Phoebe Sukai-Yayi, the state government directed all principals to make arrangements to receive the JSS 3 boarding students on Sunday and Day students a day later.

The statement read:

“All Administrators of public and private schools are to note that, the one-week period starting from Sunday, 16th August, is to allow them to make necessary preparations to accommodate the JSS 3 students in line with the COVID-19 guidelines in place as it were in the case of the SS3 students.

“Proprietors of private schools are expected to comply accordingly through the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority and are advised to ensure proper arrangements for safe transportation of their students to and from schools.

“Appropriate resumption dates for other examinations and for the rest of the classes, including the SS1, SS2 and JSS 1-2, as well as primary schools will be announced in due course.

“The ministry is assuring the public that it will continue the e-learning education program using the Google classrooms, radio and television stations and other online applications until full normalcy is returned to the academic environment.

“The ministry commends all partners in the education sector, Non-Governmental Organizations, Parents Teachers Associations, Proprietors of Private schools, Old Students Associations, and the media for their continued support and understanding.”

