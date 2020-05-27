Kaduna PDP reviews Senator Hunkuyi’s dismissal, soft-pedals

The Kaduna State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, reviewed the dismissal of Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, suspending him for six months.

Hunkuyi represented Kaduna North Senatorial District at the 8th National Assembly.

The party also upheld the suspension of four other members and expelled two.

According to a statement by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Abrahaman Catoh, those expelled from the party were Dr. John Danfulani and Ubale Salmanduna.

Senator Hunkuyi, who was a governorship aspirant in 2019 on the platform of the party in Kaduna, was suspended with effect from May 16, 2020 for six months for alleged anti-war activities.

Other party members earlier suspended include Hon. Hashim Garba from Kubau Local Government; Dr Mato Dogara, Lere Local Government; Ibrahim Lazuru, Lere Local Government; Danfulani, Kachia Local Government; Lawal Imam Adamu, Soba Local Government as well as

Salmanduna, Zaria Local Government.

Catoh further revealed that the expulsion and suspension of the party chieftains followed recommendations of the seven-man Disciplinary Committee set up by the State Care Taker Committee who thereafter, reviewed the recommendations of the committee.

“After due consultations with some critical stakeholders of the party, the State Working Committee of the Care Taker Committee met on May 25 to consider and review the Recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee thus:

“Sen. Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi’s recommended dismissal from the party is reviewed to six months suspension, with effect from 16/5/2020

“Hon. Dr. Matoh Dogara’s recommended suspension for six months is reviewed to three months, with effect from May 16, 2020.

“Dr. John Danfulani’s recommended dismissal from the party is upheld with effect from May 26, 2020.

“Hon. Hashimu Garba’s suspension has been lifted as recommended and his reprimand upheld with effect from May 26, 2020

“Hon. Ibrahim A. Lazuru’s recommended suspension for six(6) months from the Party is reviewed to three(3) months, with effect from May 16, 2020.

“Ubale Salmanduna’s recommended dismissal from the Party is upheld with effect from May 26, 2020.

“Imam Lawal Adamu is confirmed not to be a validly registered member of the Party. He is therefore declared an impersonator.”

