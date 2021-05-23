Kane beats Salah to Premier League Golden Boot after final day goal | Ripples Nigeria

Tottenham Hotspur forward, Harry Kane won the 2020-21 Premier League Golden Boot after netting a total of 23 goals in the season.

The England striker beat Egypt and Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah to the title after scoring on the final day of the season.

Both players were on 22 goals going into the final round, but while Salah failed to find the net against Crystal Palace, Kane scored against Leicester City.

Read Also: EPL: Chelsea, Liverpool secure Champions League spots as Leicester miss out – again

Kane’s goal in Spurs’ 4-2 victory helped them seal a place in the Europa League next season as they finished on seventh spot.

Kane, whose previous wins came in 2015-16 and 2016-17, is widely reported to want to leave Tottenham this summer.

Meanwhile, for the Golden Gloves, awarded to the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets, Ederson already won it for the second successive season.

The Manchester CCitygoalie has helped his side win the title by keeping 19 clean sheets in 36 appearances this season.

Join the conversation

Opinions