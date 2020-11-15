Kano govt announces date for resumption of secondary schools

The Kano State government has revealed a date for the resumption of academic activities in both public and private secondary schools in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the State’s Commissioner for education, Muhammad Sanusi-Kiru, who informed that government had approved November 16, for full resumption of Junior Secondary School, JSS-1, and Senior Secondary SS-1 Students’.

The statement signed and issued to newsmen in Kano by Public Relations Officer of the ministry Aliyu Yusuf, also informed that all JSS-1 and SS-1 students in boarding Schools should resume on Sunday, Nov. 15, while those in the Day schools should resume on Monday, Nov. 16.

“The pupils of Primary schools 1-6 should also resume fully from Monday, Nov. 16, as against the earlier directives that categorises dates for their going to school.

“Parents whose children are in those classes to comply by returning them on the slated dates,” the commissioner said

